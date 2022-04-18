Man got killed son-in-law with the help of Supari gang

Bhongir: Not happy with the marriage to his daughter with a suspended home guard turned realtor, a man got eliminated his son-in-law with the help of a Supari gang in the district.

The deceased was identified as Ramakrishna who started the real estate business after his suspension from home guard post in the Police department.

According to sources, Ramakrishna Goud fell in love and married Bhargavi of Mudiraj community in 2020.

Father of Bhargavi, Venkateshvarlu who developed hatred against the son-in-law, by implementing his plan got Ramakrishna killed with the help of a person Lateef.

Ramakrishna was trapped and called to Hyderabad on the pretext of buying a plot, two days ago. Ramakrishna's wife lodged a missing complaint in Bhongir police station on Thursday evening when she failed to contact him for hours together after he went along with suspected murderer Lateef in a car.

Police found the dead body of missing Ramakrishna at Lakdaram village under Kukunur police station limits in Siddipet district on Sunday. Ramakrishna's wife Bhargavi suspecting Lateef's hand in the murder case, in her complaint, she mentioned that her father Venkatesh with the help of Lateef eliminated her husband. She informed that she had a six month's baby and demanded justice to her.

It came to be known that earlier, Bargavi's father, Venaktesh, tried to kidnap her daughter to separate the couple.

Ramakrishna, who was suspended from the services after the hidden treasure hunt case, had been doing real estate business for livelihood and was residing at Tatanagar in Bhongir. Ramakrishna's dead body was shifted to Gajwel hospital for autopsy on Monday.

It may be noted that an honor killing of son-in-law Pranay by his uncle Maruthi Rao with the help of a Supari gang had taken place in Miryalguda, four years ago.

Briefing the media about Ramakrishna's murder, Bhongir ACP Venkat Reddy said that a case was registered as per the complaint of Ramakrishna's wife Bhargavi. Ramakrishna was killed with iron rods in Gundala mandal in the district. He was killed and body was taken to Siddipet district in a vehicle. Venkatesh hatched a plan to kill the son-in –law Ramakrishna believing that he married her daughter by trapping her. Venkatesh reportedly vexed with blackmailing of Ramakrishna and made a deal of Rs 10 lakh with the Supari gang and got him killed. As many as 11 people were involved in the murder of suspended home guard turned realtor, Ramakrishna. As many as three women were involved in the murder and 4 accused are in police custody.