Man killed over land dispute in Nizamabad district

Nizamabad: In an incident, a man was brutally killed near Babapur village in Bheemgal Mandal of Nizamabad district. The deceased identified as Kaleem, a native of Bheemgal.

Over the settlement of the land issue, the rival person called him and attacked by throwing chili powder into Kaleem's eyes and murdered him. Later, the accused surrendered himself before the police.

According to the police, a land dispute is going on between Kaleem and Balaram of Babapur for the last 20 years and both have filed cases in the court. The police said that according to a plan, Balaram called Kaleem over compromising the issue and murdered him. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.