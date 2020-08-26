Man murdered by co-worker in Hyderabad after tiff over woman

A man identified as Srinivas was bludgeoned to death by his co-worker Ghouse who attacked the former following a tiff over woman. The incident occurred at Shivareddy sweet shops in Madhura Nagar where the two were working.

Getting into details, Srinivas and Ghouse had a heated argument over an illicit affair with a woman. The duo attacked each other and in a fit of rage, Ghouse thrashed Srinivas on the head. Seriously injured Srinias collapsed at the spot and died. The entire incident took place in front of the woman who is responsible for the attack.

The SR Nagar police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. The police said that Srinivas is a native of Ramavaram in Kothagudem district and the woman hails from Bhadradri.

