Man murdered in Hyderabad's Old City

A man was attacked by unidentified assailants here at Gulzarnagar under Falaknuma police station limits on Friday night. The victim was identified as Abbas alias Mehboob.

Abbas who suffered serious injuries was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where he died while undergoing treatment. According to the police, the victim, a resident of Teegalakunta was at his house when a person called him on the pretext of discussing some financial issue.

When he went out to talk to the person. An argument broke out between the two and the person outside attacked Abbas. The police registered a case and took up investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Parvez was taken into custody.