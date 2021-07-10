Man on morning walk murdered in Warangal

A man who went for a morning walk was attacked with an axe by some unidentified assailants here at Madikonda of Kazipet mandal in Warangal Urban district on Saturday.

Velpula Sammaiah, a native of Madikonda village went on morning walk towards Rampet when the assailants attacked him on neck with an axe. Sammaiah who sustained severe neck injury was dead on the spot. Locals alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up the investigation.

Family members of the Sammaiah are being questioned if the victim had any dispute that is suspected to be resulted in the killing. A case has been registered by the police. The body has been sent for autopsy. More details related to the murder are awaited.