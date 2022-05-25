Man stabs wife, slits throat of daughter in Yellandhu

Yellandhu: In a horrific incident, a man reportedly attacked his wife and daughter. The incident took place in Yellandhu town on Wednesday. It is said that the incident took place due to family disputes.

The man identified as Sultan allegedly stabbed his wife Zareena and then slit the throat of his daughter Suvvi(11). The alert locals rushed the victims to a nearby government hospital. The police rushed to the spot and registered a case and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, two people died of sunstroke on Wednesday morning. Woman identified as Vanka Saramma (60) from Kommugudem village near Palvoncha Municipality in Gollagudem.

A man identified as Saidulu (45) staying near the Vijaya Durga function hall near Peddamma Thalli temple at Jagannathapuram village died of sunstroke on Monday morning