Mancherial police arrest three-member gang for job fraud

The Mancherial police arrested a three-member gang for allegedly defrauding the people on the promise of jobs and extracted to the tune of Rs 1.60 crore from them.

The arrested were identified as Maragoni Srinivas Goud (42), a real-estate businessman from Nagole and is a native of Nagepalli in Peddapalli, Nakka Raja Gnanasagar (57), a native of Vijayawada and Gusukonda Ravikanth Sharma (44) from Saroornagar.

The police said the Srinivas Goud colluded with Sharma in cheating the employees of Singareni collieries. The two hatched a plan to cheat the employees on the pretext of the medical unit as dependents of Singareni employees would get the job if they are considered to be medically unfit. Taking it as an advantage, the accused lured the people and others on promise of jobs, the police added.

Srinivas and Sharma sought help of Gnanasagar and the trio began cheating the Singareni employees of Mancherial and Mandamarri areas by saying that they are medically unfit and took money from them on promise of providing the jobs to their dependents.

The three persons duped around 25 people from Kothaduem, Warangal, Hyderabad, Manuguru, Bhupalpally and Peddapalli and collected Rs 1.60 crore from them.