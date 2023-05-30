Live
Mancherial: Telangana State decennial celebrations should be held in grand manner says Balka Suman
The Telangana decennial celebrations should be organised in a grand manner, Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman told officials.
Mancherial and Bellampally constituency MLAs Nadipelli Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chinnayya, along with district officials, municipal commissioners, municipal chairmen, and officers attended the meeting.
Chennur MLA said that officials and public representatives should work in coordination towards the success of the Telangana Dasabdi Utsavs, which will be held in the district for 21 days from June 2 to 22, and Chief Minister will visit the district on June 9. He said that the State’s progress and welfare schemes should be highlighted during celebration programmes.
the public representatives at the village, mandal, and municipal levels should participate in the celebrations, the Government Whip said.