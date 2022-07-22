Manchu Lakshmi visits Yadadri

Yadadri: Film actress Manchu Lakshmi has called upon all the devotees to participate in the Shravan Lakshmi Koti Kumkumarchana Puja which is being held for the first time in the month of Shravan at the famous shrine of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy.

Lakshmi visited Yadadri temple on Thursday evening. On the occasion, special Pujas were offered to Swayambhu Panchanarasimha in the main temple. Later, she participated in Ashtottara Puja in Mukha Mandapam and bought Sharavana Koti Kumkumarchana ticket worth Rs 2,000. She informed that had bought a ticket to perform Gotranamalu and Kumkumarchana Puja in the name of family members.

She urged the devotees to participate in Koti Kumkumarchana and get the blessings of Goddess Laxmi. She described the revival of main temple as magnificent. Priests of the temple blessed her at Addala Mandapam.

She was accompanied by Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari, DEO Narayana Reddy, MEOs and other officials.