Mandatory Reporting of Communicable Diseases on IHIP Portal: DMHO Dr. Ravikumar

Nagarkurnool: District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K. Ravikumar has stated that all government and private healthcare facilities must mandatorily report 35 notified communicable diseases on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal as soon as such cases are identified.

A training programme on IHIP portal reporting was conducted on Friday at the Mini Conference Hall of the District Collectorate for administrators of recognised private clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres in the district. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ravikumar said diseases such as typhoid, diarrhoea, dysentery, malaria, dengue, chikungunya, measles, and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) must be promptly reported.

He explained that timely data entry would help health authorities initiate preventive and containment measures for patients’ families and surrounding areas, thereby effectively controlling the spread of communicable diseases. Continuous disease surveillance, he added, is the primary objective of the IHIP programme.

The programme was attended by Programme Officer Dr. Pradeep, Epidemiologist Dr. Pravallika, District Mass Media Officer Rajagopala Chary, DDM Naveen, MPHEO Kotra Niranjan, and representatives of private healthcare facilities and diagnostic centres.