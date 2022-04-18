Mandir, Masjid aur Church bhi banega, says KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao does not leave a chance to reply to opposition's tweets. In similar way, a former Telugu Desam party leader Prashant Yadav questioned the Minister on the construction progress of a temple that was demolished during the ongoing works of new Secretariat. Responding to his tweet, KTR tweeted assuring that a temple will definitely be built at the new State Secretariat complex along with a mosque and a church.





Mandir Bhi Banega, Masjid Bhi Banega aur Church Bhi Banega! Aap Befikar Rahiye !!



This is Telangana under the leadership of #KCR who respects all faiths equally & doesn't indulge in politics in the guise of Religion https://t.co/VC3Sq8BcOf — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 17, 2022





KTR tweeted, "Mandir Bhi Banega, Masjid bhi Banega aur Church Bhi Banega! Aap Befikar Rahiye !!.

KTR added that this is Telangana under the leadership of #KCR who respects all faiths equally & doesn't indulge in politics in the guise of Religion, (sic)".

It is to mention here that during the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings last year, two mosques and a temple were damaged. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, expressing regret over the demolition, and assured that all the places of worship were damaged by debris that fell on them. When representatives from various religious groups called him and requested for reconstruction of the religious structures, he readily agreed and promised to take up their construction.

The Chief Minister also assured reconstruction of all the places of worship on more spacious sites and at government cost.