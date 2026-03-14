Mangalya Shopping Mall opens 30th branch in Khammam

Mangalya Shopping Mall, a well-known textile retail brand that began in 2012 in Warangal, has inaugurated its 30th branch in Khammam with great enthusiasm.

The brand has gained strong customer trust by offering quality garments at affordable prices across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy attended the event as the chief guest and praised the management for their dedication to providing quality clothing for customers over the past decade. He appreciated the teamwork of P.N. Murthy and Kasam Namahshivaya Brothers and congratulated them on their continued success. He also mentioned that the brand is planning to expand into Tamil Nadu soon.

Popular actress Sreeleela attended the event as the special guest and inaugurated the mall by lighting the ceremonial lamp. She later toured the store and interacted with fans, while a large crowd gathered, creating a festive atmosphere.

The mall offers the latest fashion collections for women, men, youth, and children, including grand wedding collections. With prices ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 1 lakh, Mangalya aims to be a complete family shopping destination and plans to expand further across India.