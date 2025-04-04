Live
Mangoes, paddy, and people suffer due to unseasonal rains
Farmers, who had brought their paddy to procurement centres, struggled to protect their crops. They covered the grains with plastic sheets, as the government had not supplied tarpaulin covers this season
Yadagirigutta: Heavy rains lashed Yadagirigutta and Turkapally Mandal on Thursday afternoon, causing significant inconvenience to the public. Along with the downpour, strong gusty winds in Turkapally created chaos. A neem tree near the SC Complex in the mandal headquarters was uprooted due to the storm, falling onto nearby vehicles.
In Sangya Tanda village, electricity poles collapsed, disrupting power supply. Low-lying areas in the mandal headquarters witnessed waterlogging, with rainwater entering houses. Additionally, power lines fell across the Gajwel–Bhuvanagiri road, leading to a temporary halt in vehicular movement. The storm also caused mangoes to fall in orchards across several villages in the mandal.
Meanwhile, residents of Yadagirigutta town found relief in the evening showers. Many took shelter under German tents set up along Mada Streets near the hill due to the rain.
Meanwhile, heavy rains in the Gundala mandal center severely impacted paddy crops. Large quantities of paddy stored in open spaces were drenched and washed away due to the downpour.
Thunderstorms cause cattle deaths
Several villages in the Rajapet mandal witnessed light rains accompanied by thunderstorms. Tragedy struck in Kashagudem village, where a farmer named SK Maulana lost his dairy buffalo to a lightning strike. Another buffalo belonging to J Uppalayya of Begumpet village met the same fate. Farmers expressed grief, estimating their loss at around Rs 1 lakh per animal, and urged the government for financial aid. The downpour also flattened standing paddy crops.
Heavy rains with strong winds lashed Atmakur(M) mandal on Thursday night, disrupting farming activities. Farmers, who had brought their paddy to procurement centers, struggled to protect their crops. They covered the grains with plastic sheets, as the government had not supplied tarpaulin covers this season.