Manoharabad: Haritha Haram drive wilts in KCR's constituency

Manoharabad: Even as the state government is trumpeting about prestigious programme Haritha Haram, the official negligence is spoiling the spirit. The carelessness can be witnessed even in the constituency of the Chief Minister!

The tree guards of saplings planted as part of Haritha Haram programme in Yellareddy Kunta under Kallakal Gramapanchayat got damaged.

People were aghast over the development in the very constituency being represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The officials are least bothered about the issue in spite of Finance Minister Harish Rao stating that action would be taken against them if the saplings were not taken care of. He issued the warning at a meeting only a few days ago.

Residents of Yellareddy Kunta allegedly said that mosquito menace also increased due to lack of cleanliness. They urge officials to come to their aid and solve the drainage issue.