MANUU Chancellor asks Muslims to stay off CAA, NRC protests

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed on Tuesday said vested interests are trying to exploit Indian Muslims on the issue of Citizen Amendment Act, 2019(CAA) and NRC.

Making an open appeal to Muslims in a letter here on Tuesday, he said some people with vested interestsare trying to vitiate the peaceful and harmonious fabric of India by frightening the Muslim community on the CAA and NRC.

He said "the vested interests' couldn't digest the peaceful settlement of Mandir-Masjid row and Article 370.

Following the above two developments, they have totally lost ground and are thus instigating, inciting and misguiding Muslims to dump India into the fire of anarchy and civil war.

"Let me very humbly clarify that these Acts have nothing to do with Muslims," he pointed out.

Adding," No proof or certificates of the kind for which rumours have been spread will be demanded from you. Nobody can uproot Muslims who have been living here since time immemorial as law-abiding citizens."

The MANUU Chancellor appealed to the Muslims, "not to get into the clutches of these politicians who want to break India.

Kindly avoid coming on to the roads and strengthen the hands of your Prime Minister Modi, who, I vouch is your well-wisher as his slogan for the Muslims has been "Ek hath mein Quran/Ek hath mein computer."

He asked the agitating Muslims on the CAA-2019 and NRC issues not to toe the line of the ones misleading "you as you are very precious for India."