Maoist ACM, courier apprehended

Kothagudem: Security forces have apprehended a Maoist Area Committee Member (ACM) who had a bounty of Rs 5 lakhs on his head, along with a courier, during a combing operation in the Mulakanapalli forests of Dummugudem mandal.

According to Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju, the operation conducted jointly by district police, CRPF 151 Bn, and CoBRA 204 Bn personnel led to the apprehension of Puttam Munna, also known as Sannal, hailing from Pusnar village in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, and Jadi Peddabbai from Uppedu Veerapuram in Mulugu district.

Sannal, identified as the CPI (Maoist) party Kistaram LOS deputy commander, has been associated with the Maoist party since 2004 and carries an SLR weapon. He was a member of the Maoist battalion led by Madvi Hidma, also known as Santhosh, from 2011 to 2022, before being promoted to ACM in 2022. His involvement includes recent attacks on Dharmaram police camp and various incidents of violence, including the killing of CRPF jawans in multiple instances. Peddabbai, on the other hand, has been working as a courier for the Maoist First Battalion in Chhattisgarh for the past three years.

During the operation, security personnel seized ten gelatin sticks, two detonators, and leaflets from the detained individuals.