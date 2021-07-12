Maoists employing tribal girls, boys: SP Sunil Dutt

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed that the banned CPI (Maoist) has been employing tribal minor girls and boys as guards to party leaders and cooks for dalams.

In a statement released here on Sunday, the SP said police have credible information that many innocent tribal children aged below 18 years were being engaged by Maoist party central committee members and leaders in their daily activities.

He said the Maoists were forcefully giving training to tribal girls and boys in handling firearms and other activities, which is against Human Rights and Child Rights.