Maoists obstruct village development in Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt

Kothagudem: Reacting to the incident where Maoists set fire to two vehicles used in road construction at Tippapuram village, Cherla mandal, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt said the banned Maoist leaders are hindering the development of villages.



Speaking with the media on Wednesday, he said the Maoists are terrorising the villagers by resorting to violence. "Though they stated that they are not obstructing the village development in pamphlets released at various places, but the incidents like Tippapuram are the best examples what the Maoists are doing in Agency villages," the SP stated.

Giving a counter to the remarks of Maoist leader Mahesh, who in a press statement objected DGP M Mahender Reddy's assertion that top Maoist leaders Damodar and Haribhushan are living a luxurious life and making the Tribals as scape goats, SP Sunil Dutt said that what the DGP said was true as Maoist Central Committee leaders like Jampanna and others on many occasions in the past confirmed the same thing.

It was everyone's knowledge that the Maoists extorted money from contractors and businessmen, he said.

It was not new for the Maoists to kill Tribals branding them as police informers, burning the machinery to thwart road construction works in agency areas and torturing the labourers engaged in the work, he stated.

SP Sunil Dutt pointed out that Maoists used to write letters without names to extort money, which is evident as Mahesh also issued a statement against the DGP as an anonymous person.