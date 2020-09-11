Marikal ZPHS teacher gets 'Best Teacher' award

Narayanpet: Balalingaiah, School Assistant (SA) English from Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) Marikal of Narayanpet district, has been awarded as the 'Best Teacher' for his exemplary contributions in the field of teaching and social service.



Serving for more than 20 years as a teacher, Balalingaiah has worked in many schools right from primary, upper primary and High school level and wherever he had served has made a mark of his own and earned good name and fame not just among the school children but also among his colleagues and even among the people in the society.

Apart from teaching, the senior teacher also took part in various social activities like conducting blood donation camps, roping in philanthropists, NGOs and donors to financially aid the economically poor children in the form of scholarships and even worked hard to convince lead people in the society to donate for upgrading of infrastructure facilities in the government schools so that the poor students can get better access to education with practice knowledge.

Balalingaiah said "The 'Best Teacher' award is a great honor and I thank the school education department and all my well-wishers, who always supporting me in all my endeavors. It is because of their encouragement and support I do my best to help improve education of the school children. I thank all those who have supported me and encouraged me."