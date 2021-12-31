Mask or Omicron, choice is yours: Health department

Hyderabad: The Health department feels that January would be a crucial month for Telangana as the State appears to be heading towards a third wave of Covid-19. Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao on Thursday said it was for people to decide whether they would opt for Omicron or mask to reduce the impact of third wave.

Srinivas Rao said a steep rise in the spread of infections in the next two to four weeks is likely. What is causing concern is the New Year revelry that the State in general and Hyderabad would witness. With people coming from neighbouring States like Maharashtra and Karnataka where the number of cases is high could trigger a third wave. Taking two doses of vaccine and having a certificate is no protection from being a possible carrier of the Omicron variant. "Everyone is vulnerable. The cases are definitely going to spike in the next two to four weeks," he said. The only positive side of it is that Omicron is a milder than Delta variant, Dr Rao said. But the possibility of a good number of people requiring hospitalisation cannot be ruled out. Omicron variant is in the community, no point in putting restrictions on areas where cases have been detected.

The intensity can be reduced only when people realise the seriousness of the issue and follow Covid appropriate norms as they did during the first and second waves. Dr Rao said night curfew, lockdown or restrictions are not the solution to deal with Covid-19. "Self-discipline is the only solution and that appears to be lacking here. Wearing a mask properly can be the best protection from Corona virus which people are ignoring," he lamented.

The Health Director gave a hilarious response on the issue of allowing theatres to function in light of third wave. "We asked people to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth and not eyes, go ahead and watch films safely wearing a mask," he said. He also informed that so far 62 persons who have tested positive for the Omicron variant in the State were asymptomatic.