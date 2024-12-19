  • Menu
Massive Fire Breaks Out at IS Sadan Industrial Unit in Hyderabad

A massive fire broke out at an industrial unit in Madannapet near IS Sadan, creating panic in the area. The incident occurred when flames suddenly erupted, forcing workers to flee the premises to safety.

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at an industrial unit in Madannapet near IS Sadan, creating panic in the area. The incident occurred when flames suddenly erupted, forcing workers to flee the premises to safety.

Thick black smoke billowed from the building, alarming residents and passersby. The fire department deployed four fire engines to douse the flames. Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

To gain access to the affected area, the firefighting team had to cut through the shutters using gas-cutting equipment. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. Further updates are awaited as the situation is being brought under control. Authorities have urged people to avoid the area to facilitate rescue operations.

