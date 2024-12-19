Live
- 'Going to play for CSK, don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done', says Indian spinner
- Injured jumbo succumbs
- Pushpa 2 Stampede: Hyderabad Government Provides Lifesaving Support to Injured Boy
- Naveen asks BJD workers to raise voice against price rise
- Bankers asked to ensure timely loans as per targets
- Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (19 December 2024)
- UP power dept raids SP MP's residence, evidence of meter tampering found
- NABARD launches stalls in malls for artisans, SHGs
- Body of missing driver recovered after car fell into sea at Chennai harbour
- Utkarsh Odisha Conclave website launched
Just In
Massive Fire Breaks Out at IS Sadan Industrial Unit in Hyderabad
A massive fire broke out at an industrial unit in Madannapet near IS Sadan, creating panic in the area. The incident occurred when flames suddenly erupted, forcing workers to flee the premises to safety.
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at an industrial unit in Madannapet near IS Sadan, creating panic in the area. The incident occurred when flames suddenly erupted, forcing workers to flee the premises to safety.
Thick black smoke billowed from the building, alarming residents and passersby. The fire department deployed four fire engines to douse the flames. Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.
To gain access to the affected area, the firefighting team had to cut through the shutters using gas-cutting equipment. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. Further updates are awaited as the situation is being brought under control. Authorities have urged people to avoid the area to facilitate rescue operations.