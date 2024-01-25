Massive overhaul of Revanth security

Hyderabad: On the advice of the intelligence wing, a massive overhaul of the security of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took place on Wednesday. It has been decided to replace all the security personnel who were attached to the CM.

It was felt that most of the present security team members were those who were deployed when BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was the chief minister and as a result inside information was getting leaked.

It was also necessary to change the security men also because of the fast-changing political equations and the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Sources said the new security men are equipped with advanced training in the use of technology. On the other hand, the intelligence wing has inducted a new fleet of black Land Cruiser vehicles with advanced security features for the Chief Minister.

It may be recalled that these vehicles were purchased during the BRS regime before the elections and were kept at Vijayawada. Now some of them have been fitted with additional security features. Some of them are bulletproof vehicles with jammers.

The intelligence wing had held a review on CM’s security recently and took several decisions soon after his return from Davos.