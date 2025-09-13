Massive siege: RRR displaced families stage huge protest at RDO office

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Displaced families from the northern and southern stretches of the Regional Ring Road (Triple R) staged a massive protest on Friday at the Choutuppal RDO office under the banner of an all-party forum.

Arriving with their families, they sat in front of the main gate, raising slogans against the government, Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs. They pleaded that generations of farmers who depend solely on their lands should not be rendered homeless in the name of the project.

Their main demand was to shift the alignment by at least 40 km as per earlier guidelines. They insisted on land-to-land compensation or, failing that, three times the market value as monetary relief.

MLCs and former legislators who addressed the gathering alleged that the alignment had been altered to benefit private industries like Divis. They accused the government of favouring contractors and big companies at the cost of farmers. Former MLC Cherupalli Seetharamulu clarified that the protest was not against development but against injustice in its name. Former MLA Palla Venkat Reddy demanded uniform distance between the ORR and Triple R, accusing the state of undervaluing land and cheating farmers.

Former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy alleged corruption behind the alignment changes. BJP leader Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy said the decision lay with the state, while the Centre was ready to bear the costs of a revised plan.

The meeting, chaired by Displaced Families’ Forum Chairman Chintala Damodar Reddy, saw participation from several all-party leaders and hundreds of affected villagers, who vowed to continue their fight until justice is delivered.