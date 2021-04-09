Massive vaccination drive for TSRTC staff above 45

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with Sunil Sharma, the TSRTC MD, and TSRTC Executive Directors conducted a virtual meet with regional managers, divisional managers and depot managers from Transport Bhavan, Khairatabad, on the massive vaccination programme for TSRTC employees above 45 years of age.

The Minister stated that vaccination would be conducted for 28,000 TSRTC employees who are above 45 years of age within 4 days. As many as 1,000 health centers are being used for the purpose. Depot managers were told to coordinate with the nearest health centres for vaccination of 70 to 80 employees from each depot every day. They should also appoint liasioning officers to oversee the programme. The latter shall ensure the shamiyana, drinking water, chairs for the employees who come for vaccination at the health centre, by duly coordinating with DMHO and their staff. The employees should carry Aadhaar cards for vaccination.

Transportation will be provided to the employees from the depot to the health centres. EDs and RMs should visit all depots compulsorily for inspecting the vaccination programme and should make it successful.

TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma visited the Urban Primary Health Centre at Mallapur and took the vaccination to boost confidence among the staff. The Transport Minister who was present said that all those above 45 years must take vaccination without any fear. The employees of Kushaiguda depot also took the vaccinations on the day. Along with M D Sunil Sharma, IAS, ED (O&A) E Yadagiri and SPRM GR Kiran also took vaccinations. On this occasion, Transport Commissioner MRM Rao, Viziendira Boyi, ED (E), C Vinod Kumar, ED (O&A), ED (GHZ) V Venkateshwarlu, FA Ramesh, ED (H&K) Munishekar, Special Officer (Cargo & Parcel Services) S Krishna Kanth, and others took part in the programme.