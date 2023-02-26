Mata Manikeshwari Aaradhana Utsavam from March 5

The Mata Manikeshwari Aaradhana Utsavam is all set to begin from March 5 and will continue till March 7, at Surya Nandi Kshetram in Yanegondi village, near Gurmitkal of Yadgir district in Karnataka State, adjoining the Narayanapet district.





According to the organisers, since 1940's onwards Mata Manikeshwari Devi has been known for her spiritual teachings and has been propagating divine messages of Ahimsa Parmo Dharma and many lakhs of people from different States have become her followers and started living in pious condition of not harming any innocent animals for their daily food. It is also widely believed that Maataji had spent her entire life without any food and survived on only thin air and had exhibited many miraculous deeds. Realising Maataji's spiritual powers, devotees had experienced ultimate spiritual happiness, knowledge and bliss.





Every year Maataji used to give darshna to her followers and devotees only one in a year in March, however in the year 2020 in the month of March, Maataji attained the highest state of spiritual perfection of Linganishtta, since then every year in the month of March (Pahalguna Maasa), the organisers celebrated Aaradhana Utsavam and propagate the message of 'Ahimsa Parmo Dharma', peace, tranquility and brotherhood to entire mankind.





Marking the occasion in March, the orgnaisers have invited all the devotees, followers and spirutal aspirants to participate in the 3-day Aaradhana Utsavam and obtain the ultimate spiritual feeling.



