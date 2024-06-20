Mayor Sudharani walks a tightrope as no-confidence motion looms large

Warangal : BRS Corporators having a clandestine understanding with their BJP counterparts are hell-bent on dethroning the Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani by moving a no-confidence motion.

This has been on the cards since the BRS lost the Assembly elections. But the minimum three-year rule in the office came in their way to move the no-confidence motion. It may be noted here that the ULB rules say it requires at least three years in the office to move a no-confidence motion.

Even though Sudharani had defected to the Congress to protect her position, the threat remained alive with the BRS and BJP leaders planning their way to oust Sudharani. The BRS and BJP leaders met on Tuesday and discussed the numbers for and against moving the no-confidence motion.

They need the support of at least 38 members (66 Corporators + 10 Ex-officio Members) to move the no-confidence motion.

On Wednesday, former MLAs D Vinay Bhaskar, Nannapuneni Narender and Challa Dharma Reddy met again and focused on gaining the support of 38 members to move the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reportedly spoke to the Congress MLAs and told them to thwart the efforts of the BRS and the BJP to oust Sudharani. He told them to hold the 10 BRS Corporators who had already joined the Congress a few months ago.

On the other hand, speculation is rife that the 60th Division Corporator Abhinav Bhaskar, who recently defected to the BJP from the BRS, appears to be the frontrunner for the post of Mayor if the BRS-BJP combo succeeds in ousting Sudharani.