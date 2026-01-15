MCEME adjudged Indian Army’s ‘Best training’ establishment

At a grand investiture ceremony held at the Sapta Shakti Auditorium in Jaipur on the eve of Army Day, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi conferred the prestigious Unit Appreciation on the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad. The event, attended by senior military officers and veterans, marks a historic milestone in the eight-decade legacy of the college since its founding in 1946. This is the first time MCEME has received this specific honour, which recognises its outstanding contributions over the past two years in evolving into one of the Indian Army’s finest training establishments.

The award was presented to MCEME Commandant Neeraj Varshney along with the Subedar Major. In alignment with the Army’s “Decade of Transformation” theme, the college has significantly modernised its training infrastructure, upgraded advanced laboratories, and converted traditional classrooms into technology-enabled learning environments. The current curriculum includes cutting-edge electives on drones, additive manufacturing, robotics, and unmanned aerial attack vectors, catering to both officers and Agniveers. The operational relevance of the training has also been enhanced through experiential learning modules like Operation Sindoor.

Demonstrating a commitment to innovation and self-reliance, MCEME trainees recently developed Paricharak, an indigenous robotic assistant designed to automate routine services. The institution also focuses on hands-on drone development, ensuring that personnel are prepared for next-generation warfare. To support the vision of Atmanirbharta, MCEME has collaborated with Telangana-based industries and academic bodies to design local solutions for critical systems, including radars, missiles, and space applications.