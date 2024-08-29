Live
- AP minister Savitha assures support to handloom weaver, says taking steps for sale in e-commerce
- EET Fuels appoints Adrian Curry as Chief Decarbonisation Officer
- Former Australian Test opener Will Pucovski retires from cricket at the age of 26
- Indian tablet market surges over 128 pc in April-June: Report
- Chandrababu reviews on CRDA, directs officials to complete CRDA office in 90 days
- CM Revanth Reddy Warns Against Corruption Following Complaints of Intimidation in the Name of HYDRA
- 1 killed, 38 injured after 2 Metrobuses collide in Istanbul
- Indian racer Kush Maini completes second F1 test with Alpine
- NPCI working on model to identify mule accounts: Ajay Kumar Choudhary
- AP Minister Savitha Urges Preservation of Telugu Language on Telugu Language Day
Just In
Meals should be provided asked menu in hostel, directs Wanaparthy collector
Highlights
Meals should be provided as per the menu to the students staying in the hostel
Meals should be provided as per the menu to the students staying in the hostel
The district collector ordered to provide quality meals to the students staying in the hostel as per the menu.
On Thursday, the Collector visited Jangidipuram SC Pre-Matric Boys Hostel and inspected the facilities available to the students in the dormitory. SC Corporation ED Nushita was directed to prepare proposals for dining hall and other infrastructure. The warden was instructed to provide quality meals as per the menu.
Program Officer Dr. Sainath Reddy, SC Corporation ED Nushita, doctors and others were with the collector.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS