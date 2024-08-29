Meals should be provided asked menu in hostel, directs Wanaparthy collector

Meals should be provided as per the menu to the students staying in the hostel

The district collector ordered to provide quality meals to the students staying in the hostel as per the menu.

On Thursday, the Collector visited Jangidipuram SC Pre-Matric Boys Hostel and inspected the facilities available to the students in the dormitory. SC Corporation ED Nushita was directed to prepare proposals for dining hall and other infrastructure. The warden was instructed to provide quality meals as per the menu.

Program Officer Dr. Sainath Reddy, SC Corporation ED Nushita, doctors and others were with the collector.





Delete Edit



