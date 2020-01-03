Medak: Books gifted to Collector Dharma Reddy, Joint Collector Nagesh

Medak: RDO Shyam Prasad, MRO Sri Devi, Deputy MRO Nagavardhan, Nagaraju, Revenue Inspectors Lakshman Rao, Srikanth and other revenue staff greeted District Collector Dharma Reddy and Joint Collector Nagesh on the occasion of New Year. They brought notebooks as gifts. The gifts would be distributed to students from economically poor backgrounds.