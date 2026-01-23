Medaram gets road infra boost to ensure seamless connectivity

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has completed ten new roads and significant infrastructure upgrades at Medaram with a funding of Rs 165 crore to provide a seamless travel experience for devotees visiting the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara. With the tribal festival scheduled between 28 and 31 January, the state has also earmarked 1,400 acres for vehicle parking to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims.

Lakhs of devotees are already reaching the site daily for advance prayers, with estimates suggesting over 1.5 crore visitors will attend during the four-day event. To manage this, the government has developed 39 main routes leading to Medaram, including national highways and roads maintained by the Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments. In addition to 10 new roads, three major culverts and several bridges have been constructed to remove bottlenecks.

The strengthening and repair of bridges on eight-lane national highways were completed at a cost of Rs 360 lakh, with vital new bridges now operational at Katakshapur and Mallampalli. The Roads and Buildings Department executed works worth approximately Rs 102 crore in record time, including the strengthening and recarpeting of the 33 km Pasra to Bhupalpally stretch, the 20 km Tadwai to Narlapur route, and the 23 km Chinnaboyinapalli to Urattam road.

Extensive barricading has been installed from the Chilakala Gattu Sammakka route to the Gaddelu area, around the temple, and near police camps to manage crowds safely. Furthermore, helipads have been constructed or repaired at police stations for emergency use. The Panchayat Raj Engineering Department executed 84 separate projects at a cost of Rs 52.21 crore, while the Tribal Welfare Engineering Department completed three new buildings and five additional roads at a cost of Rs 8.08 crore.

These combined efforts represent a comprehensive upgrade to the region’s transport network, ensuring that one of India’s largest congregations can proceed without logistical hitches.