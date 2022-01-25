Medaram Jatara: Focus on permanent measures

Medaram: The impetus is on permanent measures, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said, referring to the ongoing works at Medaram ahead of biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara. Speaking to media persons here on Monday, she said that the government which earmarked Rs 75 crore was keen to establish permanent structures and other arrangements for the comfort of devotees turning to Medaram. It may be mentioned here that the four-day jatara will commence on February 16.

"Despite the threat of coronavirus pandemic, a large number of devotees visited Medaram in the last couple of weeks. The government will ensure Covid-19 isolation and vaccination centres at the jatara. Fogging will be done twice a day, besides ensuring masks and sanitisers," Rathod said.

Showers and changing rooms will be available at Jampannavagu (stream) for the comfort of devotees taking holy baths. All the works will be completed by January 31, Rathod said. Mahbubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya, ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish, district collector Krishna Aditya and superintendent of police Sangram Singh G patil were among others present.