Medaram Jatara gets monumental makeover

Hyderabad/Medaram: Tribal Welfare and Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, on Friday declared that the ongoing reconstruction of the Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara site will stand as a milestone in world history. Designed for extraordinary durability, the permanent structures are being built to remain intact for the next 200 years.

A media delegation from Hyderabad visited Medaram in Mulugu district to inspect the progress. The Minister clarified that the renovation features 7,000 intricate sculptures depicting Adivasi history and culture, carved into 4,000 tonnes of granite. The state government aims to present the Medaram Maha Jatara scheduled from 28 January to 31 January 2026 with a grand, permanent new look. With an estimated turnout of over one crore devotees from Telangana and neighbouring states, the government has moved beyond temporary facilities, investing Rs 251 crore into comprehensive development.

A major highlight of the project is the expansion of the pedestals for the forest goddesses, which alone accounts for an outlay of Rs 101 crore. Seethakka noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who had promised this expansion during his padayatra, is personally reviewing the work’s progress to ensure the “People’s Government” fulfils its commitment.

The ‘Gaddela’ complex is being reconstructed using stone to match the strength of historical monuments. The enclosure spans 271 square metres and features 46 pillars, supported by eight pillars around the circular platform. The architecture includes three 40-foot-wide and five 30-foot-wide welcome arches, with a primary 50-foot-wide arch facing the platform.

The stone carvings give prominence to the Koya dynasty’s history, sourced from ancient palm-leaf manuscripts. The project is being executed by 250 sculptors under the supervision of Hariprasad, with renowned architects Emani Shivanagi Reddy and Motilal overseeing the design. Additionally, 15 students from the Sammakka-Saralamma Archaeology Research Institute contributed to the visual designs, ensuring that every carving accurately reflects the Adivasi lifestyle.