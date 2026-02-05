Medaram Maha Jatara donation counting to begin today

The Medaram Maha Jatara was celebrated with grandeur this year, attracting lakhs of devotees who offered prayers to the forest goddesses, Sammakka and Saralamma. The festival saw the town of Medaram teeming with pilgrims, all offering gifts to the revered deities believed to grant wishes.

Starting today, officials will begin counting the offerings collected in donation boxes at the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara. Arrangements have been completed at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Kalyana Mandapam in Hanamkonda.

A total of 827 donation boxes were transported from Medaram to Hanamkonda via RTC cargo. It is estimated that the counting process may take over fifteen days. Previous Maha Jatara collections exceeded Rs. 15 lakhs, and officials anticipate this year's revenue will be higher.

Approximately 100 personnel will be involved in the counting of the offerings, according to authorities.