News

Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara Holiday Announced in Mulugu

  • Created On:  29 Jan 2026 1:14 PM IST
The celebrations for the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara, often called the 'Telangana Kumbh Mela', have commenced. Due to the anticipated influx of devotees and the event’s local importance, the Mulugu district administration has announced a special holiday.

The District Collector has issued orders declaring 30 January, a Friday, a public holiday across the district. This holiday applies to all government offices and educational institutions, both government and private.

In return, 14 February, the second Saturday of the month—normally a holiday—will be a working day for schools, colleges, and offices, which will operate as usual.

