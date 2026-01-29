Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara Holiday Announced in Mulugu

The celebrations for the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara, often called the 'Telangana Kumbh Mela', have commenced. Due to the anticipated influx of devotees and the event’s local importance, the Mulugu district administration has announced a special holiday.

The District Collector has issued orders declaring 30 January, a Friday, a public holiday across the district. This holiday applies to all government offices and educational institutions, both government and private.

In return, 14 February, the second Saturday of the month—normally a holiday—will be a working day for schools, colleges, and offices, which will operate as usual.