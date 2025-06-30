Media has grudge against KCR, KTR, alleges Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Former minister Jagadish Reddy on Sunday expressed his anger alleging that some people were running ‘slaughter houses’ under the guise of news media. He was angry that attacks were being carried out to harm the personalities of BRS party president KCR and former minister KTR.

He warned that KCR fans would not stand idle if they are attacked under the guise of the media. He said they would not tolerate the media attacks anymore.

Speaking to mediapersons in Suryapet, he accused the Congress party of spreading false propaganda against KCR and KTR under the guise of the media. He said they had been conspiring against former CM KCR by obstructing the media for a year-and-a-half.

He made it clear that no one would be spared, who bothers them, and added that no one would be able to protect, those who are smiling after looking at Chandrababu and Revanth Reddy in the future and added that they were committing evil deeds against the BRS party as per their plans.

He accused the media of having a grudge against KCR as he was responsible for separating Telangana from Andhra Pradesh. He criticized the police, who play the role of spectators on their petitions, for filing false cases against themselves. He demanded that Maha News TV management should apologize to KCR and KTR for its mistakes.