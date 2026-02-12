Mediasphere 2026 inspires budding media professionals

Hyderabad: In an effort to move learning beyond textbooks and lectures, the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at St Francis College for Women organised Mediasphere 2026, placing student development and interaction at the centre of the experience. The event, themed “Languages of India,” drew participation from nearly 800 students across city colleges.

Designed as a practical extension of academic training, the programme created space for students to collaborate, exchange ideas and test their creative and critical thinking skills in real-world contexts. Faculty members noted that such platforms strengthen communication abilities, leadership qualities and teamwork aspects often difficult to cultivate within conventional classroom settings.

The interactions among participants from different institutions also encouraged cultural exchange and peer learning, reinforcing the idea of unity through linguistic diversity.

Actor and filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, addressing students at the inaugural programme, highlighted the importance of self-awareness and empathy for aspiring media professionals. Reflecting on his journey, he urged students to engage with art and cinema across languages to widen their perspectives and approach media responsibly.

At the valedictory, filmmaker Gunasekhar and the team of the film Euphoria interacted with students, sharing insights into cinema and storytelling. The speakers emphasised dedication, resilience and respect within the industry, adding professional context to the students’ academic pursuits.