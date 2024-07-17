  • Menu
Medical camp for contract workers

Medical camp for contract workers
Dy CMO Dr. Ramesh Babu organiSed a medical camp for contract workers at the Naspur dispensary.

Srirampur: Dy CMO Dr. Ramesh Babu organised a medical camp for contract workers at the Naspur dispensary.

Srirampur GM of Singareni Collieries, B. Sanjeeva Reddy, attended as the chief guest.

He stated that the medical camp was conducted under the guidance of the Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram. Around 613 contract workers in the civil department underwent medical check-ups and given medicines. He emphasised the importance of health checks for contract workers and urged them to prioritise their health.

