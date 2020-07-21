Medical, Health staff rendering priceless services: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated the efforts of medical and health department were good in controlling corona pandemic in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

He conducted a teleconference on Monday with the Collectors of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts - Prashant Jeevan Patil, Vinay Krishna Reddy and Anita Ramachandran respectively, medical and health officers, Medical College Principals, Superintendents, area hospitals superintendents and primary health center medical officers of erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Addressing the participants, the Minister said public confidence towards government hospitals has increased with the performance of medical personnel, who have been working like soldiers. Expressing displeasure over wrong propaganda being spread with misunderstandings on the issues going on, he said these rumors were being circulated due to lack of information.

Minister Jagadish Reddy urged the medical and health staff, who have been working 24/7, not to lose tolerance at any cost in the present critical time. The State government is taking all measures to curb the corona pandemic, which is shaking the entire world, he added.

He said the government was taking all possible steps to increase the staff required to provide better treatment to Covid patients in government hospitals and stressed the need to open more quarantine centers similar to the centers opened at the time of announcement of complete lockdown.

Minister Jagadish Reddy asserted that now onwards Covi-19 tests will be available in all area hospitals located in divisional centers. Plans are afoot to provide latest technology treatment in Nalgonda and Suryapeta hospitals, he asserted.