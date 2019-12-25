Meditation key to healthy lifestyle, exhorts Sabitha Indra Reddy

Kadthal: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy stressed on the need to adopt meditation to relive stress from day-to-day lifestyle pressures.

While taking part in the 4th day of Mahila Dhyana Mahachakram-2019, at Maha Pyramid in Maheshwaram village of Kadthal mandal in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday, she said that each and every individual must adopt the technique of doing mediation at least once in a day so that it will help them to relive from the day-to-day stress and pressure and enable them to lead a healthy life.

The 4th day Mahila Dhayana Mahachakram-2019 programme was organised by Pyramid Spiritual Society. On the concluding day of the programme, Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy along with Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav took part in the programme and observed mediation.

On the occasion, the trust members gave a representation to the Minster requesting her to introduce a changer on mediation in the school syllabus from next year on wards.

To this the Minister promised to do her best to ensure a chapter on mediation is introduced in the school syllabus.

"In today's competitive world, each and every person right from a child to old person are facing some kind or the stress and day to day life pressure.

I feel to beat this stress, Mediation is the best healthcare remedy and it should be followed by each and every one, so that they can lead a healthy life," the Minister said.