Meenakshi assures ‘good’ position for Boranchu Srikanth

Nirmal: Respondingto the call of AICC Telangana In-Charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Telangana Kisan Congress State General Secretary Boranchu Srikanth Reddy met her at her office in Hyderabad on Sunday. The duo discussed various issues related to district politics and development.

Later, Natarajan stated that Reddy, who has been working for the party for the past 25 years with faith and fighting for people’s problems, will be given a suitable position in the party.

She advised him to work harder for the party’s victory in the upcoming local body elections. She added that those who work for the party will be given due importance.