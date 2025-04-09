Live
Meenakshi Natarajan acting like defacto CM: Aleti
Nirmal: BJP leader and Nirmal MLA Eleti Maheshwar Reddy expressed his anger regarding Congress State affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan conducting a review with ministers at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.
At a press meet held at his residence here on Tuesday, he said that sidelining the Chief Minister to review the Hyderabad Central University land issues clearly shows that Revanth Reddy is a dummy Chief Minister. He mentioned that it is evident Rahul Gandhi has taken control of the state’s governance.
He alleged that Meenakshi Natarajan, who initially claimed she would not interfere in government affairs, conducted the review with ministers under Rahul Gandhi’s directives. He criticised Rahul Gandhi for attempting to run the Telangana government remotely. He remarked that while the Chief Minister resides in Hyderabad, Meenakshi Natarajan directly visiting the Secretariat and reviewing with ministers indicates that CM Revanth Reddy has become a powerless figure.
He further criticized Congress leaders for claiming their policy is “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan,” stating that the Congress party’s constitutional protection policy remains just a slogan. He predicted that Revanth Reddy, who is now a dummy CM, will soon become a former C M.
BJP leaders Ravula Ramnath, Medisemma Raju, town president Akula Karthik, Sunkari Sai, former councilors Narender, Naveen, Padmakar, Satyam Chandrakant, Muthyam Reddy, Jamal, Vilas, Vijay, Thirumala Chari, Muthyam, and others participated in this media meet.