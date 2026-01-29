Meenakshi resents tweaking name of MGNREGA by Centre

Hyderabad: AICC in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan stated that it is not proper to change the name of MGNREGA. On Wednesday, Meenakshi Natarajan staged a protest at Korvipalli village in Chinna Shankarampet mandal, Medak district against the Centre for changing the name of MGNREGA.

Meenakshi Natarajan participated in the programme, along with TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Medak DCC president Anjaneyulu Goud, Medak MLA Mynampally Rohit and former MAL Mynampally Hanmantha Rao, former MP V Hanumantha Rao and others.

Addressing the protest, Meenakshi said that the MGNREGA was launched by the then Central government in 2005 for the welfare of the weaker sections. She alleged that the BJP-led NDA government later changed the name of the programme and said the protest was being held to condemn the approach of the Centre.