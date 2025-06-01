Live
- Rekha Govt celebrates 100 Days as 'Seva Utsav'
- Karun boosts case for Test team selection with double ton
- Tobacco use claims 1.35 million lives annually
- Youngsters need to take responsibility after Kohli’s exit: AB
- Indian astronaut to conduct key food, nutrition experiments in space
- BJP workers forcibly apply sindoor on female cops
- If Rahul contests polls from Pak, he will certainly win
- When will Modi speak up?: Cong on Trump’s truce claims
- It’s time for transparent mechanism to audit quality in private education
- Viksit Krishi Sankalpa Abhiyan prog held
Meenakshi takes stock of situation
Kothagudem/Khammam: Ahead of the upcoming local body elections, Congress leadership is leaving no stone unturned towards connecting with grassroots...
Kothagudem/Khammam: Ahead of the upcoming local body elections, Congress leadership is leaving no stone unturned towards connecting with grassroots and formulating an action plan. On Saturday, AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan along with TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy participated in a review meeting of Khammam and Mahabubabad Parliament constituencies. Following this, Meenakshi held one-on-one meetings with MLAs and contested candidates during which she inquired about party development details and discussed the upcoming local body elections.
Earlier, as part of ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan’ programme Meenakshi planted a sapling at the premises of the Tribal Boys’ Gurukul School at Kinnerasani in the mandal in Khammam.
Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti said, “As per the instructions of Congress Party Presidents Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and and Priyanka Gandhi across the country, we are moving forward with the slogan of ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan.’