Meenakshi takes stock of situation

Kothagudem/Khammam: Ahead of the upcoming local body elections, Congress leadership is leaving no stone unturned towards connecting with grassroots and formulating an action plan. On Saturday, AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan along with TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy participated in a review meeting of Khammam and Mahabubabad Parliament constituencies. Following this, Meenakshi held one-on-one meetings with MLAs and contested candidates during which she inquired about party development details and discussed the upcoming local body elections.

Earlier, as part of ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan’ programme Meenakshi planted a sapling at the premises of the Tribal Boys’ Gurukul School at Kinnerasani in the mandal in Khammam.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti said, “As per the instructions of Congress Party Presidents Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and and Priyanka Gandhi across the country, we are moving forward with the slogan of ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan.’