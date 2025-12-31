Crime rate dropped by 12.24% in Palnadu

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao presented the annual crime report for 2025 at a media conference held in Narasaraopet on Tuesday and explained achievements of the department and steps taken by the department for crime control during this year. He announced that the crime rate dropped by 12.24% in the district in 2025 compared to the same period during the last year.

He said the district police registered 8,937 cases during this year whereas in 2024, as many as 10,252 crime cases were reported. Crime rate dropped by 12,24%. Property theft cases increased to 590 in 2025, from 520 cases during the last year. Property worth Rs 2,99,49,146 was recovered during this year. Police used technology, CC camera footage to resolve property theft cases. The department bagged the ABCD Award for solving an unidentified dead body burning case in Nadendla Police Station limits. Rape cases dropped by 18.75 during this year. Similarly, accidental deaths increased by 5%. Cybercrimes increased by 69% during this year, compared to last year.

He said during this year they have solved 9078 cases in the Lok Adalat. Compared to the last year they have solved 64.63% more cases and the PD Act was slapped on ten accused involved in various crime cases. He said SC,ST Atrocity cases reduced by 18% during this year compared to the last year.

SP Krishna Rao said crime rate dropped in the district because of steps taken by the police officials and assured that they will render better services to the people in the new year.

Trainee SP Niranjan, additional SPs JV Santosh (Admn), V Sattiraju (AR) were among those who participated in the press meet.