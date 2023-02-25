Meet held on Podu land issues in TS held; demand for ST commission

Hyderabad: A round table conference on the Podu lands issue in Telangana was held here on Thursday following Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's announcement of Adivasi Podu-land pattas distribution to eligible tribals by the end of February. It discussed his promise of financial aid under the Girijan Bandhu on the lines of Dalit Bandhu, to tribals in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The RTC was organised under the aegis of the National Tribal Student Federation It was chaired by the president of the federation State unit Usha Kiran and Adivasi ICASA convener Ramakrishna Dora, and Meda Srinu, president of the Osmania University unit. The meeting was attended by students, intellectuals, social workers and educationalists. They shared views on the current scenario of Adivasis in the State. Telangana Jana Samithi founder Prof. Kodandaram, and Prof. Vinod Kumar, Law College Dean, were special guests.

Human Rights State president Bhujangarao, Ramadasu of NTF Gond, Naara Dattu of NTF Nayak-Pod, Bhalkuri Raamaswamy of NTF Chenchu tribe, Kuuthadi Kumar of NTF Yarakala tribe were present.

Usha Kiran said the podu land issue turned worse between the government and tribals, resulting in several clashes with forest and revenue officials.

A final solution for the problem was establishment of a special ST commission for community protection from discrimination and exploitation and providing allowances to lead dignified lives where all areas under the 5th schedule must be kept under priority by the government.

Srinu opined that the government was neglecting the Adivasis who hoped for better condition with the formation of Telangana.

Bhadradri Kothaguem, Adilabad, Manchiryal, Khammam and Nalgonda are some of the districts where Adivasis are present in large numbers. He demanded a ST commission with IAS officers as members to tackle the issues of Adivasis and for better flow of welfare schemes to them. The two leaders demanded a tribal university in Bhadrachalam.

Prof. Kodandaram explained the legalisation of documents, individual and community rights under the Forest Rights Act 2006.

He said there is an immediate need to form a special ST commission to protect the 5th scheduled Areas.