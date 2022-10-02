Mega Bathukamma Samburam takes festive spirit to new high

Hyderabad: The centuries-old autumn festival of flowers Bathukamma came to life at LB Stadium on Saturday as hmtv celebrated 'Mega Bathukamma Samburam' with thousands of womenfolk participating in the celebrations with enthusiasm.

The stadium reverberated with a variety of Bathukamma songs by renowned artistes as thousands of women who came from different districts of the state attired in colourful dress danced to the folk songs. The 20-feet Bathukamma in the stadium was the centre of attraction. The programme represented the fullness of life that autumn brings, signalling hope for the rejuvenation of nature and humanity. The rain god too seemed to have blessed the event as the wet weather improved towards evening and the celebrations went on without any hindrance.

As the programme began, the festive spirit reached a crescendo. Young girls, women of all ages and even tribal folk artistes danced to a string of songs. The tempo of the dance went up as the evening progressed and it turned into a gala celebration.



Breaking the regional barriers, the participants not only danced to the tune of Bathukamma songs but also performed Dandia dance. Youngsters were seen taking selfies.

"When I got information from my college that there is going to be a mega Bathukamma celebration, I was very much excited to be part of the event. After almost two years, we are celebrating this festival with a large gathering," said Renuka, a third-year student of Government Degree College for Women.

"I have never been a part of such an event, from my college I was asked to join this event, and I had a wonderful experience," said Fatima Begum, a third-year student of the Government Degree College for Women.

"For the past eight years we have been participating in various Bathukamma celebrations but last two years our dance troupe could not perform anywhere, when we heard that hmtv is organising a Mega Bathukamma Samburam, we were excited to be part of the event," said Srilatha, from Ghatkesar.