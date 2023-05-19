Mega job mela for youths in Khammam tomorrow

Khammam : All arrangements have been made for the conduct of a Mega Job Mela by the Police department for the unemployed youths at SBIT College in the city on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier on Friday stated that all arrangements for a Mega Job Mela for unemployed youths in Khammamm will be made at SBIT college on the 21st.

Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier on Friday revealed the details during a press conference in his office. He stated that the job fair organised by the Police department will receive special attention. He stated that the Job Mela would be organised with the goal of placing unemployed youngsters in private and corporate organisations.

He stated that 14,000 unemployed persons from around the district have registered their names for jobs at the relevant companies for the job fair scheduled on Sunday.

Various companies have come up to provide career and employment possibilities to 8,150 persons.

He stated that around 15,000 job seekers from across the district will be present, and that numerous representatives from private and corporate companies will conduct interviews and hire them.

He stated that people who have passed 10th or degree or postgraduate level will be provided jobs and employment. According to CP, there is the chance of earning incomes ranging from Rs10,000 to Rs 80,000, and employers are willing to pay more to individuals equipped with soft and communication skills.

Apart from pharma, medical, IT businesses, banking, services, and education sectors, companies ranging from telecallers to global corporations have been invited to participate in this session.

Companies have yet to step up to provide job possibilities on such a huge scale in Khamman district, thus unemployed kids should seize this opportunity while keeping their future in mind.

The Police Commissioner complimented them all on closely monitoring this programme by widely promoting it in rural areas, from home guard personnel to police officers, with the goal of obtaining work and providing employment for the youth.

The Police Commissioner stated that, in addition to those who have already registered, others can also get registered immediately.

The unemployed youths can register their name at any police station to attend the job fair.

As numerous firms are expected, candidates are asked to prepare at least ten resume files.

He urged the media to notify the community about the employment fair chance and to support worthy children.

Additional DCP Subhash Chandra Bose, ACPs Ganesh, Bhaswareddy, Ramoji Ramesh, Rahman, Prasanna Kumar, Venkateshwarlu, Venkata Swamy, and CI Tumma Gopi were presented in the programme.