MEGHA Infrastructures donates 5 crore to Telangana CM relief fund

Amidst coronavirus outbreak, the governments have geared up to combat the spread of deadly virus imposing lockdown across the country. However, the lockdown has impacted a lot among the daily wages and poor who could not afford the daily bread unless worked.

Seeing the plight of the workers, the leading industrial company Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has come forward to provide basic amenities to the poor and as well as for the police, health personnel and media personnel in Hyderabad who are working round the clock to contain the people from coming out. Also, they have decided to provide medical support to those infected with the coronavirus.

For this, Mr. K. Murali, from the admin team of Megha has met City Police Commissioner Sri Anjani Kumar and requested to make arrangements to supply 4000 hygiene food packets from today's night. Murali said along with serving food packets, they are providing other items such a sanitizer, medical equipment and etc.

"Here I invite your attention to kindly make this publicized to reach as many as required. So that so many needy people can utilize our services, " Murali said in a statement. Along with Telangana, the company is likely to meet Andhra Pradesh officials to help them.

Besides, the Megha has donated Rs. 5 crore to the Telangana chief minister's relief fund. Megha chief Mr. PV Krishna Reddy has wrote to the chief minister lauding him for his initiative steps to combat the deadly virus.