Merciless mother throws her 4 kids into canal in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: In an inhumane act, a woman reportedly threw her own four kids into a canal leading to their deaths in Bijinepalli mandal of Nagakurnool district. According to sources, Manupadu Saramanda and Lalitha of Manganur village of Bijinepalli mandal have Mahalakshmi (7), Satvika (5), Manjula (3) and Markandeya (7 months). It is said that Lalitha was addicted to drinking toddy and was careless in taking care of the kids. It is believed that Lalitha and Saramanda used to quarrel often on the same issue. With this, on the unfortunate day Lalitha approached the police and narrated her cordial to which the police assured Lalitha of counselling her husband and even called him to come to police station.

The woman who was at the police station with the kids left the place even when police had asked her to stay back until Saramanda reaches police station. She reached a KLI Canal near Saishobha Rice Mill and threw Markandeya into itand followed the same merciless act with the three others. The locals who observed this from far away tried to reach out and bring out the kids but by then all of them lost their lives. The police swung into action and brought out three dead bodies and unable to trace the body of 7-months-old Markandeya. This incident has shaken the residents and police. The police registered the case on request by her husband Saramanda.



The bodies were shifted to government hospital and the efforts are on to trace the dead of Markandeya