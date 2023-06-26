Live
- Women's Ashes: Ashleigh Gardner claims 8/66 as Australia beat England by 89 runs
- Meta and CAIT join hands to upskill 1 million traders
- Bhopal: Modi’s road show cancelled due to heavy rain alert
- Mamata 'cautions' BSF of FIRs in case of firing at the border
- MVA slams KCR’s ‘pilgrimage’ to Maha as political stunt with doubtful motives
- The way you think about your spouse determines how much you love them
- How to style ethnic wear
- High Court Judge Sujatha offers 'Saare' to the Goddess Kanaka Durga
- Ganglia Technologies Private Limited shortlisted for the prestigious Singapore India Hackathon 2023
- Ponguleti and Jupally to Join Congress at Khammam meeting on July 2
Met Renuka Chaudhary because I am joining Congress, says Ponguleti
Answers to the media persons after visiting the former MPs house in the national capital
Hyderabad:/Delhi: The stage is set for BRS ousted leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to join the Congress party. He recently met senior Congress leader Renuka Chaudhary for more than half an hour. Media greeted Ponguleti on this occasion.
He made it clear that he had a meeting with former MP because he was joining the Congress party and this meeting had no priority. He revealed that he did not discuss any other issues with Renuka Choudhary but spoke about their joining into the party. Ponguleti explained that he will also meet Congress party leaders soon.
Another BRS ousted leader Jupalli Krishna Rao also seems to have decided to join the Congress. Meanwhile, there was a rumors that Ponguleti and Jupalli would join the BJP first. Even though the Chairman of the BJP Recruitment Committee Eatala Rajender met with them several times, the talks were not fruitful. However, recent developments reveal that the Congress leaders have succeeded in attracting Ponguleti and Jupalli.