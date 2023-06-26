Met Renuka Chaudhary because I am joining Congress, says Ponguleti

Hyderabad:/Delhi: The stage is set for BRS ousted leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to join the Congress party. He recently met senior Congress leader Renuka Chaudhary for more than half an hour. Media greeted Ponguleti on this occasion.



He made it clear that he had a meeting with former MP because he was joining the Congress party and this meeting had no priority. He revealed that he did not discuss any other issues with Renuka Choudhary but spoke about their joining into the party. Ponguleti explained that he will also meet Congress party leaders soon.

Another BRS ousted leader Jupalli Krishna Rao also seems to have decided to join the Congress. Meanwhile, there was a rumors that Ponguleti and Jupalli would join the BJP first. Even though the Chairman of the BJP Recruitment Committee Eatala Rajender met with them several times, the talks were not fruitful. However, recent developments reveal that the Congress leaders have succeeded in attracting Ponguleti and Jupalli.